These tips can help you conserve energy this summer

CPS Energy recently launched a color-coded conservation level notification program. This program outlines steps you can take for everyday conservation and during peak energy demand days.

The program also provides guidance on steps to take if state grid reliability is at risk. The program has four color-coded energy conservation levels, guiding customers to use simple conservation tips linked to the anticipated demand for energy.

Each day, CPS Energy will communicate the conservation level through the company’s website, electronic billboard messages, social media, and other public outreach efforts.

CPS officials say most days will be green days, which call for everyday conservation actions. If additional conservation is needed during hours of peak energy demand, CPS Energy will elevate the status to a Yellow Day. Orange and Red Alerts will only be issued if the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the statewide grid manager, declares grid reliability is at risk.

The new conservation program is part of a community-wide “Beat the Heat” partnership to raise awareness about how everyone can stay safe, conserve energy and water, and save money, CPS Energy officials said.

These are some tips to help conserve energy this summer:

Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures (up to 85 degrees) when no one is home. CPS Energy says the optimum energy-saving temperature is 78 degrees.

Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shutoff from 2:00-7:00 p.m.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.), especially during peak energy demand hours.

Conduct pre-summer readiness maintenance to include having your HVAC system inspected by a licensed professional and ensuring your home is properly weatherized.

May and June contained record-breaking heat for the area, and South Texas continues to see hot summer temperatures. According to CPS officials, energy demand is at its highest – ERCOT has broken at least a half dozen peak energy demand records this summer.

Visit cpsenergy.com to see today’s energy conservation level, learn more about the conservation levels and alerts, and find Beat the Heat tips to save energy and money. Customers can call CPS Energy at (210) 353-2222 for bill assistance or payment arrangements or visit an upcoming event listed here.