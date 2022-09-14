RECIPE: Colorful corn tortillas

SAN ANTONIO – Rainbow-Colored Tortillas

Try these tortillas with natural vegetable dyes (all vegan)

Ingredients

• 2 cups instant white corn flour

• 1 ½ cups water

• Salt

• 1 cup steamed, peeled beets

• 1 cup de-stemmed, deseeded dried guajillo peppers

• 1 cup cilantro, de-stemmed

• Water as needed

• Dried flowers (optional)

Directions

To make the dough: mix corn flour and water in a large bowl. Mix and knead until the dough is smooth. It will be gritty at first. Divide the dough into four parts.

To color the tortillas: Blend individually steamed beets, soaked guajillos, and fresh cilantro with a little bit of water until smooth. Add as much coloring to your masa as desired. Mix and knead until the color is blended in. You may need to add more flour if your dough gets too sticky. If possible, mix wearing latex gloves to avoid staining your hands and nails, or immediately wash your hands after mixing.

After you have colored your masa, pinch off a piece of dough and rub it between your hands to shape it into a ball the size of a plum, or slightly large golf ball.

Cut two pieces of plastic from a plastic freezer bag or parchment paper into squares and place one sheet on the base of a tortilla press. Place a ball of dough between the other sheet and press. Alternatively, if you do not have a tortilla press, you may use a large, heavy bottom round pot and press.

Repeat until all the dough balls have been pressed. To cook, gently peel away plastic or parchment paper sheeting from the tortilla. On a heated comal, griddle, or cast iron skillet, cook the tortilla for about 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side, until it puffs slightly and is lightly toasted. Repeat with remaining tortillas. Serve immediately or let cool to room temperature and place in a plastic zip bag.