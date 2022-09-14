Shelter pup turned service dog unites with local veteran

Over the last few months, Dewy has been training to become a service dog and now, he is finally being united with his forever owner.

Air Force Federal Credit Union teamed up with The Pink Berets, an organization providing treatment programs to active duty women of the United States Armed Forces and veterans who have experienced trauma.

Their goal is to provide holistic level therapies at no cost.

Through the partnership, Dewy was able to find a perfect match with Felisha Lewis, a veteran of the Marine Corp. and the Army.

“It’s been a great experience for the credit union. AFFCU staff and members have loved seeing and hearing about Dewy’s journey and training. And that’s something we do at AFFCU that’s giving back to our community, making a positive difference in our members lives and in the community of San Antonio.” Kerry Graham, VP of Marketing at AFFCU.

With the assistance of Total Dog, Dewy is trained to know about 12 commands, all designed to mitigate Felicia’s needs.

“So he helps block and create space for her in public, helps mitigate social anxiety and things that are going on. He also helps with night tremors and things like that,” Brice Cavanaugh, owner of Total Dog, said.

Dewy’s training will be ongoing to ensure he fits with what Felisha’s lifestyle requires, Cavanaugh said.

Service animals like Dewy can help those living with PTSD in many ways, such as helping diffuse situations at home.

“So in the environment, Dewy can really identify what her (Felisha) stress level is like, and help her diffuse that stress level. " Pink Berets CEO Stephanie Gattas said.

But not only will Dewy be providing service for Felisha, but now Dewy has found a forever home.

“I am so honored, and I’m blessed. It’s truly a blessing what you all have done for me. Thank you. And it’s given me a new purpose in life,” Felicia said.

