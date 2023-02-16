As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, February 16, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we chat with Randy Rogers, a local entertainment company stops by, we have delicious eats from Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen, Adrian Davila and Mark Outing.

Lina Maria De Leon, Events Team Lead with DFNTLY Entertainment joins us to talk about how to bring show-stopping entertainment to your next event.

Popular San Marcos native country band is performing at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Mike chats with Randy Rogers Frontman of the Randy Rogers Band ahead of tonight’s performance.

To celebrate Mardi Gras, Ma Harper from Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen is here to cook us some of her famous recipes.

In our KSAT Community spotlight this month, the American Heart Association is collaborating with Big Fresh Market Box to get the community to eat healthy. Jaime Gonzalez, Director of Community Feeding Programs stops by to tell us more about it.

Texas Pitmaster and Author Adrian Davila and our Jen Tobias-Struski chow down on some rodeo ready smoked recipes.

Mark Outing, owner of Mark’s Outing Restaurant is here to share his unbelievable, over-the-top burger recipes.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

