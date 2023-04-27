74º

As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, April 27, 2023

Handmade Mexican accessories, Fiesta cinnamon rolls, authentic Filipino food + musical performances

Sarah Cervera, News Intern

We learn how to make a Fiesta style cinnamon roll with the help of Chica's Bakery Y Mas.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, handmade Mexican accessories, Fiesta cinnamon rolls, authentic Filipino food and musical performances.

Want to add a pop of color to your Fiesta outfit or home décor? Your search is over because Del Alma Imports show us their handmade Mexican accessories and decorations.

Jen stops by Chica’s Bakery Y Mas to met Chica herself and learn how to make a cinnamon roll with a Fiesta twist.

Sari-Sari Supper Club teaches us how to make pancit, which is an authentic Filipino dish perfect for parties and family gatherings.

William J. Brennan High School band performs to give us a sneak peak at tonight’s 85th Battle of Flowers Band Festival where Mike and Fiona will be the emcees.

Plus, the Keesha Pratt Band Performs, and we learn about the upcoming SAAACAM Fiesta Family Blues Festival that celebrates San Antonio’s African American history.

We revealed today’s location of our secret Fiesta medal giveaway, so head over to our social media @SALiveKSAT to find out where it is!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Sarah Cervera is a senior communications major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is a proud San Antonio native who strives to write stories that will positively impact and shape her community. In her spare time, she enjoys the outdoors and spending time with family. She aspires to obtain a career in television as an anchor or reporter.

