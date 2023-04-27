As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, April 27, 2023

We learn how to make a Fiesta style cinnamon roll with the help of Chica's Bakery Y Mas.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, handmade Mexican accessories, Fiesta cinnamon rolls, authentic Filipino food and musical performances.

Want to add a pop of color to your Fiesta outfit or home décor? Your search is over because Del Alma Imports show us their handmade Mexican accessories and decorations.

Jen stops by Chica’s Bakery Y Mas to met Chica herself and learn how to make a cinnamon roll with a Fiesta twist.

Sari-Sari Supper Club teaches us how to make pancit, which is an authentic Filipino dish perfect for parties and family gatherings.

William J. Brennan High School band performs to give us a sneak peak at tonight’s 85th Battle of Flowers Band Festival where Mike and Fiona will be the emcees.

Plus, the Keesha Pratt Band Performs, and we learn about the upcoming SAAACAM Fiesta Family Blues Festival that celebrates San Antonio’s African American history.

