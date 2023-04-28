Watch SA Live’s Battle of Flowers Parade After Party

SA Live is hosting the Battle of Flowers Parade After Party!

SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta! We are putting our party hats and dancing shoes on to help continue the celebration after the Battle of Flowers Parade!

To help us start the Fiesta Comedian Cleto Rodriguez and TV Personality Ara Celi join us to play fun games and enjoy great food!

Princess and the Monkey Home Décor helps us create Fiesta themed games including a cascarón toss and a pinata challenge.

Ice Ice Baby helps us create a spicy snack challenge sure to make your mouth water.

We are talking with Shelly Lares the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Honorary Grand Marshal to tell you all you need to know about tomorrow’s night parade.

The classy and colorful Kazamba Dance Group performs a special Fiesta dance for us in Market Square.

Hundreds of pups are gearing up for tomorrow’s Fiesta Pooch Parade sponsored by Lucy’s Doggy Daycare.

Plus, we also chat with John Costello the director of the King William Fair and Parade to learn all about the festivities.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.