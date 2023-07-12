As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The heat may be "ruff" but you can still have fun outside at the Fido Film Festival!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we have Sip N Putt’s mini golf setup, Magik Theatre’s “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”, a film festival for dogs, Mariachi Camp with Mateo Lopez, great July deals and more.

Looking for a mini golf spot with drinks? Sip N Putt brings their setup to us and has some tips for aspiring putt-putters.

Dogs and dog lovers unite at Legacy Park for Fido Film Fest this Saturday to give our furry friends extra love. Plus, they have a list of dog-friendly places in San Antonio so your pup never misses out on the fun!

Naco 210 uses family recipes with a dash of love to make their Mexican food stand out from the rest, and they join us to get a taste of what they’re planning next.

Amazon is having Prime Day, but don’t forget to check out these other great July deals from Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Kohl’s.

The Magik Theatre is performing “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” running now through August 6 and we get a special preview of their action-packed show.

Kuhlman Cellars has a great BBQ chicken recipe you can make at home, and don’t miss out on their wine tastings and Grape Expectations class.

Guinness World Record holder Mateo Lopez joins us to talk about Mariachi Camp happening at the Guadalupe Cultural Center July 24-27 as well as other Mariachi events around San Antonio.

