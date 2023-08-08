As Seen on SA Live - Monday, August 7, 2023

Today on SA Live, we're featuring a market that's all back-to-school themed!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s Try It Tuesday, we chat with Providence’s dance team, back-to-school market, make easy meal plans on a budget and more.

It’s Try It Tuesday and Mike tries the Gaelic sport of hurling, believed to be the world’s oldest field game! You can learn more about the San Antonio Gaelic Atheltic Club here.

We’re highlighting different schools during our Back-to-School Week, and today, the Providence dance team joins us to perform their pep rally routine.

Last week, we took a look at Mae Dunne’s breakfast items and today we’re sampling their drinks that are perfect for brunch.

If you’re looking for meals you can make on a budget, Erin Chase has simple meal plans that are great for the back-to-school season.

Garden Ridge is hosting their monthly free Market Day this Saturday that’s all back-to-school themed. Plus, they will be raising funds and accepting school supply donations for schools in need.

Today is National Whataburger Day and if you sign up as a Rewards member with one prior order on the Whataburger app in the past year, you can get a free Whataburger!

School of Rock San Antonio offers their Rock 101 music program that is perfect for kids just beginning their musical journey.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.