94º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 24, 2023

It’s the SA Live Pep Rally for KSAT Pigskin Classic! Meet Mic -- KSAT’s new mascot -- Holy Cross’s spirit squad & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
We're live at the Alamodome for the SA Live KSAT Pigskin Classic Pep Rally presented by Christus Children's! (SA Live, SA Live 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s the SA Live Pep Rally for KSAT Pigskin Classic and we’re live at the Alamodome! We have the live premiere of Mic -- KSAT’s new mascot -- Holy Cross’s spirit squad & more.

Show your school spirit pictures! Send them in here, and you might see them later in the show!

The SA Live Pep Rally is presented by Christus Children’s and, they give us some helpful information about sports injuries, concussions, and the best nutrition for kids before their big game.

We get to meet the newest member of our KSAT family -- Mic! We get to see how he was made and chat with Rob Wicall -- a former Spurs Coyote -- about what it takes to be a mascot, along with some very special guests.

Holy Cross is bringing their spirit squad to cheer us on before their game tonight at the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email