As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 24, 2023

We're live at the Alamodome for the SA Live KSAT Pigskin Classic Pep Rally presented by Christus Children's!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s the SA Live Pep Rally for KSAT Pigskin Classic and we’re live at the Alamodome! We have the live premiere of Mic -- KSAT’s new mascot -- Holy Cross’s spirit squad & more.

Show your school spirit pictures! Send them in here, and you might see them later in the show!

The SA Live Pep Rally is presented by Christus Children’s and, they give us some helpful information about sports injuries, concussions, and the best nutrition for kids before their big game.

We get to meet the newest member of our KSAT family -- Mic! We get to see how he was made and chat with Rob Wicall -- a former Spurs Coyote -- about what it takes to be a mascot, along with some very special guests.

Holy Cross is bringing their spirit squad to cheer us on before their game tonight at the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.