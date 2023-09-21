Healthy heart: Understanding symptoms of AFib

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A healthy heart is central to overall good health and can protect people from disease and various medical complications. People with AFib have a significantly higher risk of stroke than the average population.

Dr. Randy Garcia, a board-certified cardiovascular disease specialist, explains that atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most common arrhythmia in adults, with about 9% of the population over 65 suffering from it.

AFib is characterized by the quivering of the top chambers of the heart, leading to palpitations. According to Garcia, common risk factors for developing AFib include high blood pressure, diabetes, sleep apnea, coronary disease, and thyroid disease.

Symptoms of AFib include irregular fast heartbeat, shortness of breath, fatigue, and the risk of stroke.

Treatment options include blood thinners, medications to slow down the heart or restore normal rhythm, and procedures like ablation. With proper treatment, patients can have minimal symptoms and prevent stroke effectively, Garcia said.

