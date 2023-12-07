As seen on SA Live - Thursday, December 7, 2023

Bloom and Stem shows us how to make beautiful floral arrangements for the holidays!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Dario’s Bakery makes holiday desserts, The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio is performing “The Nutcracker”, we check out last-minute Christmas decorations from Bloom and Stem and more.

What’s your favorite Christmas sweet? Share your comments here and you might see it later in the show.

Dario’s Bakery specializes in gourmet pastries made lovingly from scratch and we’re taking a look at their holiday desserts that will leave you craving more.

Chasing Camilla and Very That are teaming up to host their Entre Todas Los Mujeres event featuring mariachi, artisans, drag and more! The celebration will take place this Sunday and you can find tickets here.

In this edition of “What Are The Kids Doing?”, Generation Z SA Live Producer Trainee Avery Meurer faces off against Mike Osterage, SA Live’s notorious “Boomer”!

Looking for a last-minute holiday decoration? Bloom and Stem has you covered with these fun floral arrangements.

The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio is performing their rendition of “The Nutcracker” and we’re getting a preview of this beloved Christmas classic.

