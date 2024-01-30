Recipe: Chocolate Fondue

SAN ANTONIO – For the Fondue:

• 10 ounces good milk chocolate

• 10 ounces caramel syrup

• 1 ounce 151 rum

• 3 tablespoon chopped pecans

Dippers:

• Assorted fruits, cut into bite sized pieces (berries, grapes, mangos, apples, bananas, pineapple, etc.)

• Poundcake, cut into cubes

• Marshmallows

• Pretzels

• Shortbread or waffle cookies

Arrange all fruits & other dippers in a large serving platter & set aside.

In a double boiler over low-medium heat, place the chocolate & the caramel syrup. Stir until the chocolate is melted and the caramel syrup has been incorporated into the chocolate. Lift the pot out of the double boiler and carefully wipe any water on the outside of the pot with a kitchen towel. You don’t want water to get into the fondue pot accidentally. Pour the fondue into a chocolate fondue pot. Place the fondue pot and the platter of dippers on the table and light the candle/sterno can to keep the fondue warm. When ready to serve, pour the rum on top of the chocolate fondue and carefully light it. Most of the alcohol will burn away and eventually the flame will disappear. Stir in the chopped pecans (if using) and enjoy.

