As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 2, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, we chat with former Spurs Coyote Rob Wicall, learn about a BBQ Cook-off for a good cause, 2024 Fiesta Kickoff Market with the Artisan is this weekend and try a classic chicken-on-a-stick recipe.

We’re chatting with former Spurs Coyote Rob Wicall about his new book “Furlosophy: Beyond the Mascot: Insights into Life and the NBA” which delves into his life as a mascot.

Mike Taylor is hosting his annual BBQ Cook-off benefitting The Salvation Army and one of the judges -- “Lil’ Gringa,” winner of Master Chef Junior -- joins us to make her signature dish.

Roy Maas Youth Alternatives is making a difference in children’s lives and one of their former residents is showing us how to enjoy Fiesta with his chicken-on-a-stick recipe.

The Artisan will be organizing the 2024 Fiesta Kickoff Market this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brick Blue Star Arts Complex and we learn about their products made by local artists.

