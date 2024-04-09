SA Live deals this week

SAN ANTONIO – Everyone could use a little help saving money and our SA Live guests are here for it! Here are a few deals for you this week.

Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta is back on Sunday, Apr. 21. There’s a 10 percent discount if you sign up for multiple Race the River races. Just visit the San Antonio River Authority website for more info.

Recommended Videos

Project Mend is offering a $5 discount per person for the 5K/Pickleball Combo ahead of its Viva Mobility event at Morgan’s Sport this weekend. You can register on their website.

Do you want to ride on a Battle of Flowers Parade float? This is your chance! Become a KSAT Insider now and enter for a chance to win the I Love Battle of Flowers Parade contest!

There’s also a chance for you to snag the best seats in the house for the Battle of Flowers Parade and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade. Once you become a KSAT Insider, you can enter that contest here.

Check back on this article throughout the week, just in case we add more deals!