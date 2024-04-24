SA Live deals this week

SAN ANTONIO – Everyone could use a little help saving money and our SA Live guests are here for it! Here are a few deals for you this week.

Pria Handmade Accessories is offering 20 percent off its Fiesta-friendly accessories, online only, with code SALIVE. The code is good through midnight on Apr. 24.

It’s Fiesta, and VIA Park & Ride is offering service now through Saturday for $1.30 each way. Discounts are available for students, seniors, military members and other populations. Click here for more details.

Dine out for less at Stixs + Stone on the Northwest Side. You’ll get 10 percent off your bill when you mention you saw the restaurant on SA Live. This deal is good all month long.

It’s National Grilled Cheese Month! Benjie’s Munch on San Antonio’s North Side is offering 10 percent off grilled cheese sandwiches all month long. You can find more grilled cheese deals here.

Check back on this article throughout the week, just in case we add more deals!