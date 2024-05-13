72º
As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 13, 2024

Give back to good causes with pizza, Bexar Essentials, summer camps, Mad Science Monday + summer destination ideas

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Give back to a good cause at this Detriot-style pizzeria! (Chevy in the D)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., give back to good causes with pizza, Bexar Essentials has men’s fashion ideas, sign your kids up for these summer camps, it’s Mad Science Monday and we have summer destination ideas.

What animal would you race? Comment here and you might see it later in the show!

Via313 specializes in Detriot-style pizza and we’re learning how they’re giving back to good causes -- one slice at a time.

This won’t make your head spin! Mad Science of Austin and San Antonio explains to us the fun science behind precession.

It’s almost summertime and Bexar Essentials is showing us short styles for the men in your life.

Speaking of summer, Traveling with Marko has great destination ideas for you to check out.

Plus, sign your kid up for success at these summer camps:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

