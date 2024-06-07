As seen on SA Live - Friday, June 7, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re celebrating National Donut Day! Local donut spots to try, European-style pizza, new music from a Texas duo, weekend events and new flix at the movies.

From Texas-sized donuts to teeny tiny baby donuts and everything in between. The Art of Donut rolls out its larger-than-life custom donuts, while Alamo Mini Donuts shares its bite-sized options.

Want to score free donuts today? We have a list of places offering sweet doughy freebies here.

Friday night is a classic time for family pizza night. How about trying something new? We sample the European-style pies at Royal Pizza in Shavano Park.

Cool tunes for your weekend! The Peterson Brothers are keeping it in the family with their new album, “Experience.” You can join them at their album release party this Sunday at Sam’s Burger Joint. Jen shares her exclusive interview with this musical Texas duo.

Sustainable vintage fashion for men, and it’s affordable? Sign us up! Minx and Onyx Vintage shows us what’s trending for men this summer.

Our movie connoisseur John Marr gives us a sneak peek at what’s in theaters this weekend, including a new “Bad Boys” movie, “The Watchers” and “The Big Bend.”

Looking for things to do this weekend? There’s a lavender festival, free movies, free sandwiches, a performance by Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio, a scavenger hunt and more in our Community Calendar for the weekend. Just click here for the lineup.

