SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, June 7, 2024

National Donut Day freebies, European-style pizza, new music from The Peterson Brothers, weekend events & new flix

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Happy National Donut Day! (WSLS)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re celebrating National Donut Day! Local donut spots to try, European-style pizza, new music from a Texas duo, weekend events and new flix at the movies.

What’s your favorite kind of donut? 🍩 Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

From Texas-sized donuts to teeny tiny baby donuts and everything in between. The Art of Donut rolls out its larger-than-life custom donuts, while Alamo Mini Donuts shares its bite-sized options.

Want to score free donuts today? We have a list of places offering sweet doughy freebies here.

Friday night is a classic time for family pizza night. How about trying something new? We sample the European-style pies at Royal Pizza in Shavano Park.

Cool tunes for your weekend! The Peterson Brothers are keeping it in the family with their new album, “Experience.” You can join them at their album release party this Sunday at Sam’s Burger Joint. Jen shares her exclusive interview with this musical Texas duo.

Sustainable vintage fashion for men, and it’s affordable? Sign us up! Minx and Onyx Vintage shows us what’s trending for men this summer.

Our movie connoisseur John Marr gives us a sneak peek at what’s in theaters this weekend, including a new “Bad Boys” movie, “The Watchers” and “The Big Bend.”

Looking for things to do this weekend? There’s a lavender festival, free movies, free sandwiches, a performance by Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio, a scavenger hunt and more in our Community Calendar for the weekend. Just click here for the lineup.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

