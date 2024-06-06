🍩 This weekend: National Donut Day, free events, Blanco Lavender Fest

If free is your thing, then this weekend is for you. From free doughnuts to free events around San Antonio, there are plenty of ways to have fun on a budget this weekend.

Here are some of the upcoming events taking place around the Alamo City.

Recommended Videos

Happening all weekend

BLANCO LAVENDER: The 19th annual Blanco Lavender Festival will take place outside the Blanco County Courthouse from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It will include live music, vendors, food, regional wine, local beer and more. Read our story The 19th annual Blanco Lavender Festival will take place outside the Blanco County Courthouse from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It will include live music, vendors, food, regional wine, local beer and more. Read our story here

I-10 CLOSURE: Interstate 10 at Loop 1604 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. Loop 1604 will remain open. Read our story Interstate 10 at Loop 1604 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. Loop 1604 will remain open. Read our story here

FREE NUGGETS: San Antonio Chick-fil-A will give customers a free eight-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée through the chain’s app through June 11. Read our story San Antonio Chick-fil-A will give customers a free eight-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée through the chain’s app through June 11. Read our story here

TASTE OF PARIS: St Pierre Bakery is kicking off its summer road trip next weekend at the Pearl with its Taste of Paris event, giving out free sandwiches on its brioche buns. The St Pierre Bakery food truck’s Taste of Paris will be held from 2-6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Read our story St Pierre Bakery is kicking off its summer road trip next weekend at the Pearl with its Taste of Paris event, giving out free sandwiches on its brioche buns. The St Pierre Bakery food truck’s Taste of Paris will be held from 2-6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Read our story here

NOCHE DEL RIO: The summer series kicks off on Friday with live cultural music and dancing at the Arneson River. The shows will take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. from June 7 through Aug. 3. Read our story The summer series kicks off on Friday with live cultural music and dancing at the Arneson River. The shows will take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. from June 7 through Aug. 3. Read our story here

Thursday, June 6

GLOWGA: Glowga, from MobileOm, is held every first Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Main Plaza, 115 North Main Ave. Glowsticks and wearables are provided, but people should bring their own yoga mats and water. Read more Glowga, from MobileOm, is held every first Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Main Plaza, 115 North Main Ave. Glowsticks and wearables are provided, but people should bring their own yoga mats and water. Read more here

Friday, June 7

DONUT DAY: Friday marks National Donut Day. Thankfully, some shops are celebrating with freebies and deals. Click Friday marks National Donut Day. Thankfully, some shops are celebrating with freebies and deals. Click here to find the deals.

PARTY ON THE TOWER PLAZA: This is a free live music series at the base of the Tower of the Americas. The events take place from 7-11 p.m. every first Friday of the month from June through October. Read more This is a free live music series at the base of the Tower of the Americas. The events take place from 7-11 p.m. every first Friday of the month from June through October. Read more here

SCHERTZ MOVIES: Schertz’s 2024 Music & Movies in the Park series starts on Friday and continues every week at various parks around the city. Read our story Schertz’s 2024 Music & Movies in the Park series starts on Friday and continues every week at various parks around the city. Read our story here

Saturday, June 8

KERRVILLE COMMUNITY DAY: Kerrville Parks and Recreation is hosting a new event called the Kerrville-Schreiner Park (KSP) Community Day for residents to enjoy the outdoors. The event will include free nature programming, boat rentals, food trucks, and live music on the river by the Owens Brothers. Read our story Kerrville Parks and Recreation is hosting a new event called the Kerrville-Schreiner Park (KSP) Community Day for residents to enjoy the outdoors. The event will include free nature programming, boat rentals, food trucks, and live music on the river by the Owens Brothers. Read our story here

SAPL SCAVENGER HUNT: The San Antonio Public Library is kicking off summer with an all-ages scavenger hunt for families to learn about the library’s offerings. Saturday’s event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 600 Soledad. Read our story The San Antonio Public Library is kicking off summer with an all-ages scavenger hunt for families to learn about the library’s offerings. Saturday’s event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 600 Soledad. Read our story here

FESTIVAL OF FLOWERS: Co-hosted by San Antonio Water Systems, or SAWS, the festival will feature a garden mall, showcasing the finest flowering plants, succulents, tropicals, trees and all the gardening bells and whistles. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium. Read more Co-hosted by San Antonio Water Systems, or SAWS, the festival will feature a garden mall, showcasing the finest flowering plants, succulents, tropicals, trees and all the gardening bells and whistles. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium. Read more here

Sunday, June 9

BRAHMAS: The Brahmas will take on the St. Louis Battlehawks for the XFL Conference Championship at 6 p.m. at The Dome at America’s Center. Click The Brahmas will take on the St. Louis Battlehawks for the XFL Conference Championship at 6 p.m. at The Dome at America’s Center. Click here to read all about the Brahmas.

What’s trending