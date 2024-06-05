84º
Ramon Ayala cancels 2024 shows, including San Antonio stop for ‘El Principio de Un Final Tour’

Concert was planned for the Freeman Coliseum on Oct. 4

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Norteno singer Ramón Ayala performs onstage at Dodger Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) (Scott Dudelson, 2023 Scott Dudelson)

SAN ANTONIO – Legendary Norteño artist Ramón Ayala has canceled his 2024 tour, which included a stop in San Antonio.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Ayala said he is working to reschedule dates on his “El Principio de Un Final Tour 2024.”

All previously announced dates were canceled by causes outside his control, the letter written in Spanish states.

Ayala was supposed to visit the Freeman Coliseum on Oct. 4.

In the letter, Ayala said the new venues and dates will be announced on his social media pages. He also thanked fans for their understanding.

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

