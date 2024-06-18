SA Live deals this week

SAN ANTONIO – Everyone could use a little help saving money and the local businesses featured on SA Live are here for it! Here are a few deals for you this week.

Del Rio Tortilla Factory on the South Side is celebrating its 50th anniversary with deals:

Wednesday, June 19 - Make a purchase and get Del Rio merchandise. A percentage of the sales will be donated to the San Antonio Botanical Garden in memory of Esther Perez.

Thursday, June 20 - Christmas in June! Place your order for Christmas tamales in person (10-15 dozen) and get 50 percent off your total purchase. Must be paid at the time of order.

Friday, June 21 - Make a purchase and get Del Rio merchandise. A percentage of the sales will be donated to Transplants for Children in memory of Diana Perez.

Saturday, June 22 - Free 10-pack of corn tortillas, 3-ounce hot sauce, and 2-liter Big Red with every purchase of 1 pound of barbacoa. A percentage of the sales will be donated to a local veterans group in memory of Paul Perez.

Sunday, June 23 - Donate $5 for the San Antonio Food Bank and receive 50 percent off your total purchase.

The new Italian restaurant Mare e Monte is offering 10 percent off for military members.

It’s Teacher Appreciation Month at the San Antonio Zoo! Teachers get in free, plus they get to bring four guests for 50 percent off standard admission. The promotion ends on June 30.

Need craft cocktails for your next event? Southern Tapsters will give you 10 percent off your private event when you mention “as seen on SA Live” during your booking process. This deal is good now through August.

Keep checking this article throughout the week in case we add more deals!