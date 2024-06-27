93º
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, June 27, 2024

Mike’s basketball redemption, steak recipes, cakes & more

Tori McClung, SA Live Intern

Beef Loving Texans shows us the perfect ribeye recipe.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Mike tries to redeem himself at basketball, delicious steak recipes and cakes.

Tell us about a person who made a difference in your life. Write about them here and look for your answer today on the show.

The owner of Cakes by Felicia stops by to drop off tasty treats for Mike, as he finishes off his last week with KSAT.

Are you trying to figure out how to make the perfect ribeye? Well, you’re in luck because Beef Loving Texans is here to show us their recipe.

The Fourth of July can be tough for dogs. Luckily the San Antonio Humane Society has tips on how to keep your pets safe and comfortable.

Mike may not have the skills to join the Spurs, but he does want to redeem himself after his last basketball attempt. The Reagan High School Girls Basketball team gives Mike tips on how to hoop.

About the Author

Tori McClung is an intern for SA Live. She attends the University of Texas, where she's pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film and a Master’s in Advertising. As a San Antonio native, she's excited to be working on a show that serves her community. In her free time, you can find Tori playing the guitar, violin or making TikToks.

