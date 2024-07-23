As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 23, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we chat with the stars of “The Ark”. Plus, Tequila Week, fitness tips and more.

What would your pet’s royal title be? Click here to generate a royal name. Let us know the results and share photos of your pampered pets here. Look for your answer today on the show!

Recommended Videos

Summer is a perfect time for peaches! Fischer & Wieser shows us their summer peach recipes.

Are you trying to start your fitness journey? Apex Fitness shares tips on how to reach your goals and use intimidating gym equipment.

It’s Tequila Week at La Familia Cortez restaurants! A member of the family gives us a preview of the celebration.

Meal prep is not only a good way to save time, but also can help you lose weight. Gourmet Gainz shares his meal prep tips and teaches us how to make a tasty dish.

“The Ark” season 2 is out now. Our resident binge-watcher, John Marr, chats with some of the stars!

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.