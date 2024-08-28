81º
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, August 28, 2024

KSAT Pigskin Classic-themed sweets, homecoming mums, most-wanted food bank item, fall fashion, fitness tips & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Homecoming mums are a Texas tradition. (Crissy1982, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., KSAT Pigskin Classic-themed sweets, homecoming mums, most-wanted food bank item, fall fashion, fitness tips and more.

How excited are you for football season? Let us know here and look for the results today on the show.

Award-winning Sweet Jupiter Bakery is pumped for the KSAT Pigskin Classic! They make themed cupcakes and share their school spirit.

Homecoming will be here before you know it, and it’s tradition to celebrate with homecoming mums. We whip some up today with Crafters Cave.

Boerne and Pieper high schools are huddling up to feed people in need. Here’s what you need to know about the Peanut Butter Bowl and donations.

The San Antonio Food Bank is always looking for peanut butter donations. It’s one of their 12 most-wanted items. They share two healthy peanut butter recipes and why you should consider donating ahead of Hunger Action Month in September.

The KSAT Pigskin Classic is tomorrow night, but before that is our Pep Rally Show powered by Christus Children’s! Don’t miss it at 1 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Have a student athlete at home? Apex Fitness shares workout tips.

It’s almost fall, y’all! Jules Aldaz shows us how to gracefully transition to fall fashion here in South Texas, where it still feels very much like summer. We’re not bitter.

Do you have a quirky pet? We want to know about their quirk and share photos! Click here to upload a photo or video of your quirky pet and tell us why they’re special. You might see them featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

