As seen on SA Live - First 10 a.m. Show! - Monday, September 9, 2024

SA Live moves to 10 a.m. weekdays

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

SA Live is live at 10 a.m. now! What's your favorite breakfast taco? (Tia's Taco Hut, 2024 Tia's Taco Hut)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m. - yes, that’s right, we said 10 a.m.! SA Live moves to its new morning time slot today on KSAT 12.

So, to kick off our new morning show, we’re celebrating with breakfast tacos from Tia’s Taco Hut! What’s your favorite breakfast taco? Comment here and look for your answer today on the show.

It’s a star-studded show today. The Salvation Army’s seventh annual Celebrity Bowl is today, and we’re getting a preview with Annie Gonzalez from “Flamin’ Hot”! The event benefits the Salvation Army’s Family Shelter program.

The party continues with DFNTLY Entertainment. Did you know you can hire this entertainment company for your next event?

Baked by Addie is “baking” our day with SA Live-themed macarons.

Jen takes us inside La Casa Frida at The Creamery District for a look at this local boutique’s fashion, art, jewelry and more made in Mexico.

Bexar Essentials shares transitional fall looks for men.

This Wednesday is Patriot Day, and Longtab Brewery is brewing up support for local veterans and service members.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live now airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

