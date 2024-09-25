As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 25, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Fiona and Jen are broadcasting live today from La Panadería Bakery & Café at the Rim to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month!

That brings us to the Question of the Day: What’s your favorite pan dulce? Vote here and look for the results today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Get ready for a Biergarten along the San Antonio River! The Brackenridge Park Conservancy is hosting its 13th annual Parktoberfest at Brackenridge Park this Sunday. It’s a celebration of German culture, food and beer. Admission is free and there will be free samples from local breweries, live German music and food for purchase.

Get ready to get creepy crawly this Wild Wednesday. Once in a Wild mobile zoo is ringing in the spooky season with creepy critters!

In this month’s KSAT Community spotlight, September is Hunger Action Month, but the San Antonio Food Bank helps folks like Monica Garza all year long. We hear her story today at 10 a.m.

The Hayden has made it to the final two in the Artesano Official Chicken Sandwich Challenge. That means the San Antonio restaurant is a contender for best chicken sandwich in the nation. We try their chicken sandwich, The Wild One, today on the show.

Artesano — the Official Bun of the Chicken Sandwich — has partnered with eight restaurants across the nation to find the best chicken sandwich and they need your help in crowning a chicken sandwich champion! The winning restaurant will be awarded with the grand prize of $20,000 and the Official Chicken Sandwich title. You can win too. All you have to do is vote for your favorite recipe here and you’ll be entered for the chance to win $10,000.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live now airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.