As seen on SA Live - Thursday, October 3, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Halloween decorations, Austin City Limits Music Festival giveaway, one-on-one with the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” a new twist on tacos, Urban Run Club and more.

Our Question of the Day: Show us your Halloween decorations! Post your photos here and look for them today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Have you decorated your home for Halloween yet? We have some great DIY wreath ideas today with One Wreath at a Time.

Forget charcuterie, it’s all about char-”boo”-terie this spooky season, and we’re making a fun Halloween-themed board with Austyntatious Events.

Alfonso Ribeiro is back to host a new season of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and he’s chatting with us about it! Find out what he’s looking forward to this season and his ties to Texas. “AFV” airs Sundays at 6 p.m. on KSAT 12.

Want to win 3-day wristbands to Austin City Limits Music Festival for weekend two? 96.1 NOW “Ride Home” host Zann has everything you need to know to survive and thrive at ACL Music Fest, and she spills the details on the contest this morning. It launches at 10 a.m.

Happy Taco Thursday! We’re making it a thing - don’t question it. Beef Loving Texans shares a new twist on tasty mango tango tacos. Check out the recipe here.

Running, being healthy and community. That’s what the San Antonio Urban Run Club is all about. Jada laces up her running shoes and hits the road with this local group.

Swig Drinks is observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a fundraiser campaign. We take a swig of their sips.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live now airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.