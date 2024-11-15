Skip to main content
Feeling festive? Three holiday cocktails to try in 2024

Hendrick’s Gin shares “out-of-the-wine-glass” recipes for your seasonal gatherings

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Holiday punch, anyone? Super Bloom Punch by Hendrick's Gin. (Hendrick's Gin, Copyright 2024 by Hendrick's Gin.)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s officially cranberry season - and don’t forget the punch!

As the festive season jingles into your home, Hendrick’s Gin has just the assortment of cocktails for you to wow your loved ones. Try these three easy recipes below.

Find more Hendrick’s Gin recipes here.

Midsummer Spritz

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 parts Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice
  • 1/4 part elderflower liqueur
  • 1/4 part fresh lemon juice
  • Top with sparkling wine
  • Orange and cucumber slices to garnish

Directions:

Fill a wine glass with ice. Combine ingredients and churn gently. Garnish with a cucumber slice and an orange slice.

Super Bloom Punch

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 parts Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice
  • 1/2 part hibiscus tea
  • 3/4 part lemon juice
  • 3/4 part Lillet Rose (or Cocchi Rosato)
  • 1/4 part simple syrup
  • 1/4 part Crème de Cassis
  • Splash of sparkling water
  • Fresh berries, cucumber slice and edible flowers to garnish

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a highball glass bowl over ice and stir. Garnish with a combination of a cucumber slice, fresh berries and edible flowers.

Hendrick’s Cranberry Fizz

Ingredients:

  • 1 parts Hendrick’s Gin
  • 2 parts cranberry juice
  • 1 parts sparkling wine
  • 1 cucumber for garnish
  • Mint for garnish
  • Cranberries for garnish

Directions:

Build in a highball glass with ice. Stir and garnish with cucumber slices, mint and cranberries.

Cheers!

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

