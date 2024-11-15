Feeling festive? Three holiday cocktails to try in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – It’s officially cranberry season - and don’t forget the punch!

As the festive season jingles into your home, Hendrick’s Gin has just the assortment of cocktails for you to wow your loved ones. Try these three easy recipes below.

Find more Hendrick’s Gin recipes here.

Midsummer Spritz

Ingredients:

1-1/2 parts Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice

1/4 part elderflower liqueur

1/4 part fresh lemon juice

Top with sparkling wine

Orange and cucumber slices to garnish

Directions:

Fill a wine glass with ice. Combine ingredients and churn gently. Garnish with a cucumber slice and an orange slice.

Super Bloom Punch

Ingredients:

1-1/2 parts Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice

1/2 part hibiscus tea

3/4 part lemon juice

3/4 part Lillet Rose (or Cocchi Rosato)

1/4 part simple syrup

1/4 part Crème de Cassis

Splash of sparkling water

Fresh berries, cucumber slice and edible flowers to garnish

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a highball glass bowl over ice and stir. Garnish with a combination of a cucumber slice, fresh berries and edible flowers.

Hendrick’s Cranberry Fizz

Ingredients:

1 parts Hendrick’s Gin

2 parts cranberry juice

1 parts sparkling wine

1 cucumber for garnish

Mint for garnish

Cranberries for garnish

Directions:

Build in a highball glass with ice. Stir and garnish with cucumber slices, mint and cranberries.

Cheers!