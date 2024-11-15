Feeling festive? Three holiday cocktails to try in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – It’s officially cranberry season - and don’t forget the punch!
As the festive season jingles into your home, Hendrick’s Gin has just the assortment of cocktails for you to wow your loved ones. Try these three easy recipes below.
Midsummer Spritz
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 parts Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice
- 1/4 part elderflower liqueur
- 1/4 part fresh lemon juice
- Top with sparkling wine
- Orange and cucumber slices to garnish
Directions:
Fill a wine glass with ice. Combine ingredients and churn gently. Garnish with a cucumber slice and an orange slice.
Super Bloom Punch
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 parts Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice
- 1/2 part hibiscus tea
- 3/4 part lemon juice
- 3/4 part Lillet Rose (or Cocchi Rosato)
- 1/4 part simple syrup
- 1/4 part Crème de Cassis
- Splash of sparkling water
- Fresh berries, cucumber slice and edible flowers to garnish
Directions:
Combine ingredients in a highball glass bowl over ice and stir. Garnish with a combination of a cucumber slice, fresh berries and edible flowers.
Hendrick’s Cranberry Fizz
Ingredients:
- 1 parts Hendrick’s Gin
- 2 parts cranberry juice
- 1 parts sparkling wine
- 1 cucumber for garnish
- Mint for garnish
- Cranberries for garnish
Directions:
Build in a highball glass with ice. Stir and garnish with cucumber slices, mint and cranberries.
Cheers!