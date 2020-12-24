Recipe: Roasted fennel with bacon rosemary crumbs

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you need a perfect holiday side dish for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, H-E-B has provided a delicious roasted fennel with bacon rosemary crumbs recipe to try out.

Ingredients:

1 cup(s) H‑E‑B Pitmaster Bacon, diced small

2 medium fennel bulbs, approximately 12 ounces, thinly sliced, green tops removed

5 oz. H‑E‑B Select Ingredients Onion & Garlic Premium Croutons

2 tbsp. fresh rosemary, leaves only, stems discarded

Instructions :

1. In a large cast iron skillet, add bacon and stir-fry for 8 to 12 minutes or until bacon is crispy.

2. With a slotted spoon, remove bacon to drain onto some paper towels. Allow to cool; reserve 2 tablespoons of bacon fat for fennel.

3. Preheat oven to 400˚F. In a bowl, toss fennel with bacon fat and a generous pinch of salt and pepper to coat.

4. In same cast iron skillet, evenly layer sliced fennel in pan.

5. Place in oven and roast for 20 to 25 minutes or until fennel is just soft and starting to caramelize.

6. While fennel is roasting, place croutons, rosemary and bacon bits into a food processor. Pulse until crumbs resemble panko breadcrumb texture. Set aside.

7. Once fennel is roasted, place onto a serving dish and sprinkle rosemary crumbs over fennel. Season to taste, as needed. Click here for nutritional information.

Drink pairing

H-E-B recommends trying Altstadt Kolsch for the beer pairing and Josh Pinot Gris for the wine pairing.

