Find your perfect job in a workplace culture that values respect, professionalism and community impact

Job hunting can be a stressful endeavor. We all want a fulfilling career, but we often don’t have the luxury of waiting on the perfect opportunity. Therefore, many end up taking a job offer they might have otherwise declined.

Currently, VIA Metropolitan Transit is looking to fill positions across the city, and you might find it’s the perfect environment and fulfilling culture you’re seeking.

VIA Metropolitan Transit is renowned for its workplace culture, which is integral to its success. The organization is committed to fostering an environment where respect, tolerance, kindness and professionalism are more than just values, they are everyday practices. The culture not only shapes internal interactions but also influences how VIA serves its customers, which creates a positive atmosphere that benefits both employees and the community.

By joining VIA, you become part of a forward-thinking organization that’s dedicated to making a significant impact through public service. The guiding principles at VIA are designed to nurture collaboration and dedication, enhancing the success of both the thriving organization and the San Antonio community.

Comprehensive benefits for a balanced life

When considering a potential career, you must consider the benefits it will bring not only to your work environment, but in your everyday life, as well. VIA offers comprehensive benefits for a balanced life:

Family medical coverage: VIA prioritizes health and well-being by offering comprehensive family medical coverage. This ensures employees and their loved ones have access to essential health care services. Life, dental, and vision insurance: The benefits package at VIA includes life insurance, dental and vision coverage. This provides support to overall health and financial security. Paid vacation, sick leave and holidays: Recognizing the importance of work-life balance, VIA provides paid vacation days, sick leave and holidays, allowing employees to rest and enjoy their time off. Longevity pay: VIA values long-term commitment and loyalty, and offers longevity pay to reward dedicated service and acknowledge contributions over time. Shift differential pay: For those working outside standard hours, VIA provides shift differential pay to recognize and reward flexibility and hard work. Tuition assistance: VIA supports career growth through tuition assistance, helping employees pursue further education and professional development while working.

Opportunities for growth and development

Knowing you have the option to advance in your career is important to many who are seeking a new career opportunity. VIA is committed to investing in its employees’ futures by providing robust training programs and advancement opportunities.

This includes ASE Certification Reimbursement for those looking to enhance their automotive service excellence skills, ensuring that employees have the tools and support needed to progress in their careers.

Wellness and fitness

These days, having access to programs that support mental health and physical wellness should be a necessity when searching for a place of employment. VIA has:

Onsite fitness centers : VIA makes maintaining a healthy lifestyle easier with onsite fitness centers. These facilities offer convenient access to exercise equipment, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.

Wellness programs: VIA also offers a range of wellness programs, including health screenings and wellness challenges, designed to support overall well-being and encourage a balanced lifestyle.

Finding more than just a job

For those looking to join an organization that values its employees and supports their personal and professional growth, VIA Metropolitan Transit offers more than just a job -- it provides a fulfilling career. VIA holds monthly job fairs at the VIA Metro Center at 1021 San Pedro Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon.

With a culture rooted in respect and professionalism, combined with a comprehensive benefits package, VIA prides itself on standing out as an exceptional employer in this community.

The company is currently offering up to $4,000 hiring incentives for bus operators (with no experience required and paid training) and up to $6,000 hiring incentive for mechanics.

Anyone interested in being part of a team dedicated to making a difference and providing a positive work environment is encouraged to explore opportunities with VIA Metropolitan Transit.

To learn more about current job openings and start the journey toward a rewarding career, visit the VIA employment page.