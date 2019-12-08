2019 Valero Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Utah

SAN ANTONIO – The Longhorns are coming to town.

As announced via twitter this afternoon, the 2019 Valero Alamo Bowl will feature a matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 11 Utah Utes.

Texas (7-5) is making their fourth all-time appearance in San Antonio. The Longhorns played in the 2006, 2012 and 2013 Alamo Bowls, and hold a 2-1 record in those games. Texas won their first two appearances against Iowa (26-24) and Oregon State (31-27), but fell in their most recent appearance to Oregon, 30-7.

This will be Texas’ second all-time meeting with Utah (11-2). The Longhorns won their only game against the Utes, 21-12, in 1982.

Kickoff for the 2019 Alamo Bowl is set for 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. Tickets are already on sale.