Early National Signing Day 2019: See where San Antonio’s top recruits are headed

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The early signing period for the 2020 class of recruits begins on Wednesday.

Find out where some of the San Antonio area’s top recruits are headed to further their academic and athletic careers. (This list will be updated throughout the day.)

Antonian:

Devin Grant, Antonian LB verbally committed to Colorado

Khalil Warfield, Antonian QB/ATH verbally committed to UTEP

Brandeis:

Kris Bowen, Brandeis TE verbally committed to Cornell

Clemens:

Mason Chambers, Clemens DB verbally committed to Iowa State

Derrick Lewis, Clemens LB verbally committed to Texas Tech

Cornerstone:

Jordyn Morgan, Cornerstone DB verbally committed to Iowa State

Kerrville Tivy:

Jared Zirkel, Kerrville Tivy PK verbally committed to Georgia

O’Connor:

Pryson Greer, O’Connor DL verbally committed to Navy

Logan Parr, O’Connor OL verbally committed to Texas

Roosevelt:

Rashod Owens, Roosevelt WR/ATH verbally committed to Oklahoma State

Sam Houston:

Ivan Reed, Sam Houston DL verbally committed to Prairie View A&M

Latrevious Reed, Sam Houston DB verbally committed to Prairie View A&M

Shiner:

Donyai Taylor, Shiner ATH verbally committed to UTSA

Steele:

Damion Hart, Steele OLB/DE verbally committed to Abilene Christian

Daniel Jackson, Steele WR verbally committed to Iowa State

Jaylon Jones, Steele DB verbally committed to Texas A&M

Veterans Memorial:

Dresden McIver-Brown, Veterans Memorial DT verbally committed to UTEP

