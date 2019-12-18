Early National Signing Day 2019: See where San Antonio’s top recruits are headed
SAN ANTONIO – The early signing period for the 2020 class of recruits begins on Wednesday.
Find out where some of the San Antonio area’s top recruits are headed to further their academic and athletic careers. (This list will be updated throughout the day.)
Antonian:
Devin Grant, Antonian LB verbally committed to Colorado
Khalil Warfield, Antonian QB/ATH verbally committed to UTEP
Brandeis:
Kris Bowen, Brandeis TE verbally committed to Cornell
Clemens:
Mason Chambers, Clemens DB verbally committed to Iowa State
Derrick Lewis, Clemens LB verbally committed to Texas Tech
Cornerstone:
Jordyn Morgan, Cornerstone DB verbally committed to Iowa State
Kerrville Tivy:
Jared Zirkel, Kerrville Tivy PK verbally committed to Georgia
O’Connor:
Pryson Greer, O’Connor DL verbally committed to Navy
Logan Parr, O’Connor OL verbally committed to Texas
Roosevelt:
Rashod Owens, Roosevelt WR/ATH verbally committed to Oklahoma State
Sam Houston:
Ivan Reed, Sam Houston DL verbally committed to Prairie View A&M
Latrevious Reed, Sam Houston DB verbally committed to Prairie View A&M
Shiner:
Donyai Taylor, Shiner ATH verbally committed to UTSA
Steele:
Damion Hart, Steele OLB/DE verbally committed to Abilene Christian
Daniel Jackson, Steele WR verbally committed to Iowa State
Jaylon Jones, Steele DB verbally committed to Texas A&M
Veterans Memorial:
Dresden McIver-Brown, Veterans Memorial DT verbally committed to UTEP
