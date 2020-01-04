Devin Grant, Daniel Jackson practice for All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO – Defensive lineman Devin Grant and wide receiver Daniel Jackson will represent the San Antonio area in the All-American Bowl Saturday afternoon, and both are thrilled for the opportunity to play for the West team.
Meanwhile, longtime Alamo Heights coach Mike Norment is part of the West team’s coaching staff. After 24 years of coaching with the Mules as both a head coach and assistant, Norment has announced his retirement.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.