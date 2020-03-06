Central Catholic honors 4-time State Champion boys soccer team

SAN ANTONIO – The Central Catholic boys soccer team entered the 2019-2020 season with the weight of expectations.

They lived up to, and exceeded, each and every one of them.

After claiming their fourth straight TAPPS Division I State Championship, the Buttons had a chance to give one final bow for their efforts in front of a packed gymnasium full of students, parents and faculty. The seniors on the team have won the state championship all four years of their high school career.

“It’s a very exciting moment,” said senior Christopher Rios-Cruz. “It’s a moment I’ve been looking forward to since I first got here as a freshman, but to be able to do this as a community -- not only with the soccer team, but the whole community of Central Catholic, our faculty and our parents -- it’s just an amazing feeling. It’s a bit sad, not going to lie because it’s my last year here, but I know that I went out with everything I had.”

“To win a state championship for the fourth year in a row, it’s something incredible," said senior Jose Gallegos. "I just want to thank my coach and the team for all their hard work and the dedicated that every single person put in.”

This is the Button’s fifth state title in the last seven years, and the program’s ninth overall.