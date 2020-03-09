71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

71ºF

Sports

Wagner wants revenge for 2019 title game loss

JaSean Jackson: “We’ve been wanting to play Timberview for a long time”

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: High School, Boys Basketball, UIL State, Wagner High School

SAN ANTONIO – With memories from last season’s championship game loss still lingering, the Wagner Thunderbirds enter Thursday’s Class 5A State Semifinal against Mansfield Timberview with revenge on their minds.

MORE BOYS BASKETBALL COVERAGE: Brandeis clinches first state berth

GIRLS STATE RECAP: Judson, Veterans Memorial and Fredericksburg represent greater San Antonio area

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: