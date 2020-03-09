Wagner wants revenge for 2019 title game loss
JaSean Jackson: “We’ve been wanting to play Timberview for a long time”
SAN ANTONIO – With memories from last season’s championship game loss still lingering, the Wagner Thunderbirds enter Thursday’s Class 5A State Semifinal against Mansfield Timberview with revenge on their minds.
