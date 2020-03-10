Cole Cougars return to State for second straight season

SAN ANTONIO – Making their second straight appearance in the UIL State Tournament, the Cole boys basketball team is hoping to win their first state title since 1989, when Shaquille O’Neal led the Cougars to the Class 2A title with an undefeated record.

Cole will face Peaster in the Class 3A State Semifinals on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Alamodome.

