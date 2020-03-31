Spurs delay unveiling of Selena merch collection due to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – NBA games may be on hold due to the effects of the novel coronavirus, but the Spurs’ Selena Night will still go on — eventually.

A Spurs Sports & Entertainment spokesperson said Selena Night, which was supposed to take place Friday, will “still happen, but we don’t know when just yet.” The themed night was meant to celebrate the life and legacy of the Tejano star, who was killed 25 years ago Tuesday.

The unveiling of the Selena x Spurs collection will also be postponed, the corporation said. The line, which was supposed to be released at the AT&T Center during Selena Night and then online and in-store the day after, will be unveiled closer to the game.

The Spurs had previously revealed two items, a shirt featuring both Selena and Spurs logos and a matching tumbler.

The Spurs announced the crossover in late January, weeks before COVID-19 became a household name, infected more than 180,000 in the U.S., forced social distancing and closed several so-called non-essential businesses.

The NBA suspended its season until further notice on March 12, the day after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

At the time, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league’s hiatus would likely last at least a month.

Fast forward to this week, President Donald Trump has extended restrictive social distancing guidelines through the end of April.

The Selena XXV tribute concert at the Alamodome that was scheduled for May 9 will also be postponed.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

