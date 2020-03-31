78ºF

Spurs greats support popular San Antonio pizza spot, promote eating local

Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker spotted getting takeout at Fralo’s Pizza

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

(Images of Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker posted by Fralo's Pizza.)
SAN ANTONIO – The restaurant business has been one of the hardest, if not the hardest hit, industry in Texas due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dine-in has been shuttered, but takeout, delivery and curbside remain available for many eateries.

Spurs greats Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker were recently spotted supporting Fralo’s, a popular pizza spot on the far Northwest Side.

Fralo’s posted photos of the Spurs icons picking up pizza for takeout.

The restaurant also posted a photo of their former Spurs teammate and Fox Sports Southwest analyst Matt Bonner getting pizza delivered to his home.

Like other restaurants, Fralo’s has been forced to make changes to the way it operates.

Many San Antonio restaurants have turned into pseudo markets, selling flour, eggs and other groceries.

KSAT recently launched “SA Food 2 Go, a website for local restaurants to get discovered in San Antonio and to promote their curbside take-out, delivery and specials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

