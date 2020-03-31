Spurs greats support popular San Antonio pizza spot, promote eating local
Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker spotted getting takeout at Fralo’s Pizza
SAN ANTONIO – The restaurant business has been one of the hardest, if not the hardest hit, industry in Texas due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Dine-in has been shuttered, but takeout, delivery and curbside remain available for many eateries.
Spurs greats Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker were recently spotted supporting Fralo’s, a popular pizza spot on the far Northwest Side.
Gracias @manuginobili for always supporting Fralo’s! pic.twitter.com/zy9OLyY37t— Fralo's Pizza 🍕 (@Fralos) March 30, 2020
Thank you @tonyparker for your support! pic.twitter.com/NSScWmH6j9— Fralo's Pizza 🍕 (@Fralos) March 28, 2020
Fralo’s posted photos of the Spurs icons picking up pizza for takeout.
The restaurant also posted a photo of their former Spurs teammate and Fox Sports Southwest analyst Matt Bonner getting pizza delivered to his home.
Thank you @mattbonner_15 for your support and ordering Fralo’s delivery! pic.twitter.com/FpYVPGuS2v— Fralo's Pizza 🍕 (@Fralos) March 30, 2020
Like other restaurants, Fralo’s has been forced to make changes to the way it operates.
Many San Antonio restaurants have turned into pseudo markets, selling flour, eggs and other groceries.
