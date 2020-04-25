Judson grad Alton Robinson drafted by Seahawks

SAN ANTONIO – Another Judson alumnus will play in the NFL.

Syracuse edge rusher Alton Robinson got the call from the Seattle Seahawks early in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was selected 148th overall.

In his last two seasons with the Orange, the 6-foot-3, 264 pound pass rusher developed into a consistent threat, recording 14.5 sacks and 85 tackles. During his junior year, Robinson posted a team-high 17 tackles for loss en route to earning second-team All-ACC honors. He followed that performance up with another solid campaign in 2019, notching 9.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups in 12 starts.

Robinson will join fellow former Judson Rocket Tre Flowers on the Seahawks roster. Together, the two will attempt to turn around a defensive unit that finished in the bottom half of the league in points (22nd, 22.1) and yards (26th, 339.2) allowed per game.