Somerset standout, Hunter Hernandez, commits to play football for TLU
The running back rushed for over 1800 yards and tallied 11 touchdowns his senior season.
SOMERSET – On Wednesday, Somerset graduate, Hunter Hernandez, signed his National Letter of Intent to pay football for TLU. His senior year, the running back rushed for over 1800 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hernandez played in the San Antonio All-American Bowl, where he had seven carries for 107 yards and a score.
