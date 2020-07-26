San Antonio FC hangs on at home, tops RGV FC to claim second victory of season

SAN ANTONIO – Last Sunday, San Antonio FC felt like they gave two points away. Playing in their first match since March, the Alamo City club allowed a goal late in stoppage time and was forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Rio Grande Valley FC.

On Saturday night, SAFC had another chance to correct their mistakes, and they delivered.

Gonzalo Di Renzo gave the home team a second half lead in the 60th minute of play, and San Antonio’s defense held on in the closing minutes to secure a 1-0 victory over the Toros. This was SAFC’s first home match since their 1-0 victory over Real Monarchs SLC in March. Fans were not allowed to attend due to health and safety precautions from the spread of COVID-19. With the win, San Antonio improves to 2-0-1 overall, remains unbeaten in regulation and sits atop the Group D standings.

“We did a good job managing the game,” said head coach Alen Marcina. “To get three points at home is always a good moment.”

“It felt more like a loss than a tie last weekend, and we found ourselves in a similar situation this weekend,” defender Mitchell Taintor explained. “We’re up 1-0 with 10 minutes to go, and we learned from last week. We bunkered down, we didn’t let up and we were hyper-focused the last 10 minutes. That was huge. That was the big difference for us.”

San Antonio FC will now hit the road for their next match on Saturday, Aug. 1 against Austin Bold FC. The match is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

