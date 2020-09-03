Cornerstone Christian football opens 2020 season with statement win against Calallen

SAN ANTONIO – Friday Cornerstone Christian opened the 2020 football season with a statement win: a 24-20 victory over the then No. 4 ranked team in the state, according to Texas Football Magazine, Calallen. Although considered an upset by many, players and coaches felt confident in the team’s ability to pull off the win.

“To me we went in there and did exactly what we were supposed to – we didn’t have a doubt in our mind,” said senior defensive back and UTSA commit, Nahamani Harris. “We went in there. We handled business. We knew what we were going to do. We went in there and executed.”

The Warriors’ win was spearheaded by Arkansas-bound quarterback, Lucas Coley. Coley registered 201 rushing yards and two scores on the ground in addition to 147 passing yards and another score – a 59-yard touchdown strike in the third quarter to Jaylen Gardner that put Cornerstone on top for good.

“I couldn’t have success without my O-line, my running backs, my receivers doing what they’re supposed to do,” said Coley. “I mean I take partial credit but, you know, it’s a team sport for a reason.”

The team has put the win behind them and has been focusing on adjustments ahead of their home opener against Trinity Christian, who is coming off a 49-14 win over Knoxville Catholic. The Tigers dealt the Warriors a 24-0 loss last season and despite opening the season with an impressive victory, Cornerstone is not overlooking the Tigers.

“They’re a coach’s nightmare in the fact that they’re big and they’re fast and they’re well coached,” said Cornerstone head Coach, John Bachman. “They get all of that athleticism and speed. They have it going in the right direction.”

Kickoff for Friday’s game is slated for 7pm.