Friday’s game between Judson, Smithson Valley postponed due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The Big Game in our Big Game Coverage this Friday night between Number 1 ranked Judson vs. Number 3 Smithson Valley has had to be postponed due to COVID-19 and contact tracing at Judson.

Judson ISD Athletic Director Mike Miller tells KSAT that the game has been rescheduled for December 4 in Converse at this time, “Out of an abundance of caution.”

The announcement was made to the team after Monday’s practice at Rutledge Stadium.

The school will have no football-related activities for the next 2 weeks, he said.

The cancelation comes days after other high school football programs in the San Antonio area were forced to cancel games for similar reasons.

Last week, Harlandale, Veterans Memorial and Southside High School each canceled their game last week due to COVID-19.

