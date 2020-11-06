Harlandale High shuts down football for 3 weeks; Veterans Memorial, Southside games canceled

SAN ANTONIO – Harlandale High School has shutdown both of its varsity and junior varsity football teams for the next three weeks following a positive coronavirus test, Harlandale Independent School District officials announced Thursday.

The district’s announcement called the program shutdown "a precautionary measure of safety of our students and staff due to a positive test for COVID-19.”

As a result of the program shutdown, Harlandale’s home game against Seguin that was scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. has now been canceled. Additionally, football practices at Harlandale High School cannot resume until Nov. 20.

Junior varsity games will be allowed to continue on Nov. 26, and varsity games will resume on Nov. 27, according to the district’s announcement.

Harlandale is not the only school dealing with COVID-19 issues.

Veterans Memorial has also been forced to cancel its next two games. The first game was scheduled for Friday night against Buda Johnson in Buda, and the other was scheduled for next Thursday against Dripping Springs.

The team’s forfeits were confirmed by Patriots head coach Richard Mendoza.

Southside High School also had to call off its home game against Rio Grande City, scheduled for this Friday, after Cardinals head coach Ricky Lock says he was informed by Rio Grande City coaches that they are also dealing with a positive COVID-19 test.

