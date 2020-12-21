Texas and Colorado will meet in the 2020 Valero Alamo Bowl

The University of Texas football team celebrates after defeating the Utah Utes at the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (Erich Schlegel via USA TODAY Sports)

SAN ANTONIO – Hook ‘em Horns is returning to the Alamo City. #20 Texas (6-3) will face Colorado (4-1) in the 2020 Valero Alamo Bowl. Designated the away team, Texas returns to San Antonio for the second year in a row. The Longhorns upset No. 11 Utah 38-10 last season in the Alamodome.

“We’re extremely honored and proud to be representing the University of Texas and the Big 12 in the Valero Alamo Bowl,” said head coach Tom Herman. “Our players will be excited to head back, regardless of the circumstances that 2020 has thrown everyone’s way, including the Valero Alamo Bowl.”

This year will mark Texas’ fifth appearance in the Alamo Bowl, and fourth since 2012. They are 3-1 in their previous Alamo Bowl appearances. Coach Herman is not taking the 4-win Buffaloes lightly.

“I know we will definitely have our hands full. I have a ton of respect for Coach (Karl) Dorrell and his program and what they’ve been able to do on the field this year. I know it’ll be a heck of a game and a heck of an experience for our young men, " said Herman.

This contest could possibly be the final collegiate game for senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger. He has the option to go to the NFL or return for an unprecedented fifth season at UT due to a COVID-19 waiver granted by the NCAA to student-athletes in 2020.

“Well it’s bittersweet. I think we’re all excited to attempt to send him out, along with the rest of the seniors who will be leaving our program, with a bowl victory,” said Herman. “Sam has done so much for this program, both inside this locker room and out in the community of Austin, and for this University.”

Ehlinger has not officially announced his decision to stay or go pro. The right-hander from Austin has led Texas to 4 straight bowl games. He’s undefeated in his first 3.

Texas and Colorado, who once were both members of the Big 12 Conference, will be meeting for the first time since 2009. Texas leads the all-time series with an 11-7 record.

The 2020 Valero Alamo Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 29 at 8:00 p.m. in the Alamodome.