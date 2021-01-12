Koy Detmer, son of late great Sonny Detmer, hired as Somerset’s head football coach

SOMERSET – The Detmer legacy continues at Somerset High School.

On Monday evening, the Somerset School District Board of Trustees met to name Koy Detmer as the new head football coach. Koy is the son of longtime high school football coaching legend Sonny Detmer, who passed away last September.

Koy played quarterback for his father at Mission High School and served as head coach of the Eagles for the past five seasons. He has also previously served as an offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs program. Additionally, Koy brings NFL experience to the mix. He played eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and had a brief stint with the Minnesota Vikings.

“To have the opportunity to go back to Somerset and be there with Cole and where Sonny was... It’s a real family atmosphere, and we’re excited to get back up there,” Detmer said.

“He already knows a lot of the kids,” Somerset Athletic Director Keith Higginbotham said. “That’s phenomenal, and we’re just ready for great things from Koy.”

Koy takes over a team that finished the 2020 season with a 2-7 overall record, 1-3 in District 14-4A Division I.