HIGHLIGHTS: District 25-6A Swimming Championships

Clemens’ Dziergowski sets district record in 200 yard Individual Medley

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: High School Sports, High School Swimming, Swimming, Clemens, Steele, Smithson Valley, Highlights, Jessi Dziergowski, Tate Sloan, Davis Donicht, New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO – A district record highlights Thursday’s action at Bill Walker Pool, as District 25-6A swimmers look to qualify for next week’s Regional meet.

GIRLS RESULTS

EventChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelaySmithson Valley1:52.10
200 yard FreestyleTrinity Behling (New Braunfels)2:05.30
200 yard Individual MedleyJessi Dziergowski (Clemens)2:10.32
50 yard FreestyleVanessa Weatherford (Smithson Valley)25.04
1 meter DivingCadi Garcie (East Central)243.20 pts
100 yard ButterflyJessi Dziergowski (Clemens)58.09
100 yard FreestyleVanessa Weatherford (Smithson Valley)56.12
500 yard FreestyleCara Doyle (Smithson Valley)5:40.02
200 yard Freestyle RelaySmithson Valley1:44.93
100 yard BackstrokeLaney Skrobanek (Smithson Valley)58.65
100 yard BreaststrokeGala Boutin (Smithson Valley)1:13.58
400 yard Freestyle RelaySmithson Valley3:46.82

BOYS RESULTS

EventChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelaySmithson Valley1:43.00
200 yard FreestyleDavis Donicht (Steele)1:48.81
200 yard Individual MedleyColin Doyle2:04.01
50 yard FreestyleTate Sloan (Clemens)21.80
1 meter DivingCody Robinson (Smithson Valley)415.65 pts
100 yard ButterflyGarrett Starnes (New Braunfels)54.67
100 yard FreestyleTate Sloan (Clemens)47.24
500 yard FreestyleDavis Donicht (Steele)4:58.03
200 yard Freestyle RelaySmithson Valley1:32.80
100 yard BackstrokeGarrett Starnes (New Braunfels)55.45
100 yard BreaststrokeCarter Hill (Smithson Valley)1:02.88
400 yard Freestyle RelayNew Braunfels3:32.31

MORE SWIMMING COVERAGE

District 26-6A | District 27-6A | District 28-6A

District 26-5a

