HIGHLIGHTS: District 25-6A Swimming Championships

SAN ANTONIO – A district record highlights Thursday’s action at Bill Walker Pool, as District 25-6A swimmers look to qualify for next week’s Regional meet.
GIRLS RESULTS
|Event
|Champion
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|Smithson Valley
|1:52.10
|200 yard Freestyle
|Trinity Behling (New Braunfels)
|2:05.30
|200 yard Individual Medley
|Jessi Dziergowski (Clemens)
|2:10.32
|50 yard Freestyle
|Vanessa Weatherford (Smithson Valley)
|25.04
|1 meter Diving
|Cadi Garcie (East Central)
|243.20 pts
|100 yard Butterfly
|Jessi Dziergowski (Clemens)
|58.09
|100 yard Freestyle
|Vanessa Weatherford (Smithson Valley)
|56.12
|500 yard Freestyle
|Cara Doyle (Smithson Valley)
|5:40.02
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|Smithson Valley
|1:44.93
|100 yard Backstroke
|Laney Skrobanek (Smithson Valley)
|58.65
|100 yard Breaststroke
|Gala Boutin (Smithson Valley)
|1:13.58
|400 yard Freestyle Relay
|Smithson Valley
|3:46.82
BOYS RESULTS
|Event
|Champion
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|Smithson Valley
|1:43.00
|200 yard Freestyle
|Davis Donicht (Steele)
|1:48.81
|200 yard Individual Medley
|Colin Doyle
|2:04.01
|50 yard Freestyle
|Tate Sloan (Clemens)
|21.80
|1 meter Diving
|Cody Robinson (Smithson Valley)
|415.65 pts
|100 yard Butterfly
|Garrett Starnes (New Braunfels)
|54.67
|100 yard Freestyle
|Tate Sloan (Clemens)
|47.24
|500 yard Freestyle
|Davis Donicht (Steele)
|4:58.03
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|Smithson Valley
|1:32.80
|100 yard Backstroke
|Garrett Starnes (New Braunfels)
|55.45
|100 yard Breaststroke
|Carter Hill (Smithson Valley)
|1:02.88
|400 yard Freestyle Relay
|New Braunfels
|3:32.31
FULL RACE: @SCCL_Aquatics' Jessi Dziergowski throws down a 2:10.32 and sets a new District 25-6A record in the 200 IM! #KSATsports @SamuelClemensHS @scbuffalostrong pic.twitter.com/sen5qO7Ptt— Andrew Cely (@ACelySports) January 28, 2021