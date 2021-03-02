54ºF

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Johnson girls set state record, take second overall at UIL Girls 6A State

Reagan’s Morgan Bartley wins 100 yard Breaststroke title

Andrew Cely
, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: 
High School Sports
,
High School Swimming
,
Swimming & Diving
,
Class 6A
,
UIL
,
State
,
Johnson
,
Reagan
,
Morgan Bartley
,
Jada Scott
,
Mikayla Moore
,
Samantha Robles
,
Carli Cronk
,
Churchill

SAN ANTONIO – Led by standout performances from Jada Scott, Samantha Robles, Mikayla Moore, Riya Sahota and Elsa Musselman, the Johnson Jaguars set multiple school records and take down a state record en route to the program’s best-ever team finish at the UIL Class 6A State Swimming & Diving Championships on Monday night.

RESULTS

EventArea FinisherTime
200 yard Medley Relay1. Johnson1:42.89
200 yard Freestyle8. Elsa Musselman (Johnson)1:52.31
200 yard Individual Medley2. Jada Scott (Johnson)2:01.59
50 yard Freestyle5. Morgan Bartley (Reagan)
8. Mikayla Moore (Johnson)		23.50
23.69
1 meter Diving7. Alyssa Palacios (Reagan)
10. Avery Francis (Brandeis)		412.25
370.75
100 yard Butterfly7. Samantha Robles (Johnson)
8. Carli Cronk (Churchill)		56.43
56.49
100 yard Freestyle2. Jada Scott (Johnson)49.71
500 yard Freestyle14. Kaylee Coffey (Reagan)5:03.27
200 yard Freestyle Relay1. Johnson1:33.30*
100 yard Backstroke12. Samantha Robles (Johnson)
14. Laney Skrobanek (Smithson Valley)		59.01
59.55
100 yard Breaststroke1. Morgan Bartley (Reagan)
4. Riya Sahota (Johnson)		1:04.06
1:04.29
400 yard Freestyle Relay13. Johnson3:32.32
*UIL Class 6A State Record

MORE SWIMMING & DIVING COVERAGE

Alamo Heights’ Connor Foote wins two state titles, named Swimmer of the Meet at UIL Boys 5A State

Reagan’s Luke Prior wins 50 Free Title, Clark’s Stallworth earns podium finish at UIL Boys 6A State

Edison’s Christian Rangel returns to UIL State for second straight season

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: