HIGHLIGHTS: Johnson girls set state record, take second overall at UIL Girls 6A State

SAN ANTONIO – Led by standout performances from Jada Scott, Samantha Robles, Mikayla Moore, Riya Sahota and Elsa Musselman, the Johnson Jaguars set multiple school records and take down a state record en route to the program’s best-ever team finish at the UIL Class 6A State Swimming & Diving Championships on Monday night.
RESULTS
|Event
|Area Finisher
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|1. Johnson
|1:42.89
|200 yard Freestyle
|8. Elsa Musselman (Johnson)
|1:52.31
|200 yard Individual Medley
|2. Jada Scott (Johnson)
|2:01.59
|50 yard Freestyle
|5. Morgan Bartley (Reagan)
8. Mikayla Moore (Johnson)
|23.50
23.69
|1 meter Diving
|7. Alyssa Palacios (Reagan)
10. Avery Francis (Brandeis)
|412.25
370.75
|100 yard Butterfly
|7. Samantha Robles (Johnson)
8. Carli Cronk (Churchill)
|56.43
56.49
|100 yard Freestyle
|2. Jada Scott (Johnson)
|49.71
|500 yard Freestyle
|14. Kaylee Coffey (Reagan)
|5:03.27
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|1. Johnson
|1:33.30*
|100 yard Backstroke
|12. Samantha Robles (Johnson)
14. Laney Skrobanek (Smithson Valley)
|59.01
59.55
|100 yard Breaststroke
|1. Morgan Bartley (Reagan)
4. Riya Sahota (Johnson)
|1:04.06
1:04.29
|400 yard Freestyle Relay
|13. Johnson
|3:32.32