Alamo Heights’ Connor Foote wins two state titles, named Swimmer of the Meet at UIL Boys 5A State

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Heights junior Connor Foote took the UIL Class 5A State Swimming & Diving Championships by storm, winning both the 100 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke, setting three school records and earning Swimmer of the Meet honors.
RESULTS
|Event
|Area Finishers
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|6. Alamo Heights
|1:36.80
|50 yard Freestyle
|9. Aleksei Mason (Boerne Champion)
14. Eion McGrath (Cole)
|21.71
22.19
|1 meter Diving
|10. Christian Rangel (Edison)
|354.25 pts
|100 yard Freestyle
|1. Connor Foote (Alamo Heights)
|44.38
|500 yard Freestyle
|8. Andrew Jeffery (Boerne Champion)
|4:52.96
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|6. Boerne Champion
8. Alamo Heights
|1:28.67
1:31.24
|100 yard Backstroke
|1. Connor Foote (Alamo Heights)
|48.42