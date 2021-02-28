71ºF

Alamo Heights’ Connor Foote wins two state titles, named Swimmer of the Meet at UIL Boys 5A State

Boerne Champion’s Jeffery takes 8th in 500 Free, Mason finishes 9th in 50 Free

Andrew Cely
, Sports Producer/Reporter

Highlights

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Heights junior Connor Foote took the UIL Class 5A State Swimming & Diving Championships by storm, winning both the 100 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke, setting three school records and earning Swimmer of the Meet honors.

RESULTS

EventArea FinishersTime
200 yard Medley Relay6. Alamo Heights1:36.80
50 yard Freestyle9. Aleksei Mason (Boerne Champion)
14. Eion McGrath (Cole)		21.71
22.19
1 meter Diving10. Christian Rangel (Edison)354.25 pts
100 yard Freestyle1. Connor Foote (Alamo Heights)44.38
500 yard Freestyle8. Andrew Jeffery (Boerne Champion)4:52.96
200 yard Freestyle Relay6. Boerne Champion
8. Alamo Heights		1:28.67
1:31.24
100 yard Backstroke1. Connor Foote (Alamo Heights)48.42

MORE SWIMMING COVERAGE

Reagan’s Luke Prior wins 50 Free Title, Clark’s Stallworth earns podium finish at UIL Boys 6A State

Edison’s Christian Rangel returns to UIL State for second straight season

HIGHLIGHTS: St. Mary’s Hall’s Doehler, Boerne Geneva’s Ross shine at boys TAPPS Division II State

