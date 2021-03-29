FEATURE: San Antonio boxer Vincent Siordia staying patient after Olympic dreams put on hold

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio boxer Vincent Siordia, a Filipino-American, was invited to audition for the Philippines National Team to fight in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He made the team, but the Olympics were moved to this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Siordia trained once more to represent his native country this July, but was told he’d have to wait to compete in the next Olympic cycle in 2024 due to a lack of prior international experience.