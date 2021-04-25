DeMar DeRozan scores 32 points, Spurs beat Pelicans 110-108

NEW ORLEANS – DeMar DeRozan scored 11 of his team-high 32 points in the final 7:40 and made all 12 of his free throws in the San Antonio Spurs’ 110-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

With the Spurs clinging to a 104-103 lead with 2:04 left, DeRozan scored the next four points, and the Pelicans could not respond.

DeRozan played an outstanding floor game despite being limited with a right quad contusion that nearly prompted coach Gregg Popovich to hold him out of the game.

“There was no doubt I was going to play,” DeRozan said. “It’s really sore, but I’ve played with worse. It feels fine. I’m glad I didn’t get hit on it again.”

The Pelicans damaged their chances by committing 19 turnovers and going 17 of 32 from the foul line. San Antonio made 27 of 32 free throws.

“I think even with that the opportunities were there,” Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said. “We had some defensive rebounds down the stretch that we couldn’t get. (But) the free throws and turnovers made it a close game. We shot the same number of free throws that they did and they made 10 more. That’s going to be tough to overcome.”

Derrick White added 22 points for the Spurs, hitting four 3-pointers. White also blunted a Pelicans rally by blocking a layup attempt by 7-foot center Jaxson Hayes, which led to a lane jumper by DeRozan that ignited his 11-point run in the final 7:40.

Popovich marveled at DeRozan’s stamina and resilience in playing through bumps and bruises.

